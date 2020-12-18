More hospital workers receive Covid-19 vaccine as Kaiser Permanente begins vaccinations

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Friday the state of Oregon released more details about the roll out of the Pfizer and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines and who will get it most. It comes as more frontline workers got the shot in the arm three days after the first vaccines were given.
At Kaiser Permanent Northwest they began giving the Pfizer vaccine to its most high-risk employees Friday.
“It really is like hope, a light at the end of the tunnel it is seriously amazing,” Registered Nurse Eric Cathey said.
He was among those who got the first doses of the vaccine at Kaiser Westside in Hillsboro.
Cathey says the last few months have been filled with stress but worked to keep a smile on his face and help his patients the best he could. Friday after getting his first dose he spoke by zoom to Oregon Governor Kate Brown.
He told her that his was on the team that helped Oregon’s first covid-19 patient back in February. Since then he says it has been a long haul.
“On our days off, I would feel normal and get used to it and then I would get back right into work and it was there right in front of your face all over again, just seeing how sick people are and everything like that,” Cathey said.
Friday also came more detailed information from the Oregon Health Authority on what to expect in the first round of vaccinations. The state says it expects to give access to the vaccine to 300,000 to 400,000 people during the 1A phase.
The plan breaks up Phase 1A into four groups. Examples include but are not limited to:
- Group 1: Hospitals; urgent care; skilled nursing and memory care facility health care providers and residents; tribal health programs; emergency medical services providers and other first responders.
- Group 2: Other long-term care facilities and congregate care sites, including health care providers and residents; hospice programs; mobile crisis care and related services; individuals working in a correctional setting; personnel of group homes for children or adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
- Group 3: Outpatient settings serving specific high-risk groups; in home care; day treatment services; non-emergency medical transportation.
- Group 4: Health care personnel working in other outpatient and public health settings.
Beyond phase 1A, the state is working on the roll out of the next step which will include critical care workers, those with underlying conditions and those older than 65.
The general population isn’t expected to be eligible for vaccination until sometime in the spring of 2021.
