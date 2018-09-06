WASHOUGAL, WA (KPTV) - The teacher’s union in Washougal Thursday voted to approve a new contract, ending their strike, the school district says.
Students in the Washougal School District will begin classes Friday.
The school district says it will make up missed days of school by pushing back the last day of school this year and adding four days to the calendar. The new last day of school will be June 17, 2019.
District officials say they will also change the Oct. 12 in-service day to a regular school day and use the Feb. 15 and March 15, 2019 snow days as regular days.
The approval leaves teachers in Evergreen, Longview and Battle Ground on strike.
Evergreen Public Schools on Thursday said classes will be canceled again on Friday. District officials said bargaining teams “worked until nearly midnight” on Wednesday and will continue to talk with the state-appointed mediator.
In Longview, the school district Wednesday filed a court injunction to get teachers back to the classroom. A hearing on the matter is set for Friday morning.
Teachers in Vancouver, Ridgefield, Hockinson have also approved new contracts. Students at Vancouver Public Schools started class on Wednesday.
