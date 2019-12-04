WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Two more men have been arrested following two undercover child predator stings by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
During both stings, investigators posed on different social media platforms and dating websites as 15-year-old boys and girls. Deputies took 15 people into custody, arresting six men between the ages of 22 and 40 in July and nine men between the ages of 29 and 48 in October.
Michael Allan Anderson, 38, of Castle Rock, Washington, was arrested Wednesday by deputies in Clatsop County. Anderson was indicted Nov. 26 for luring a minor, online sexual corruption of a child in the first degree, and attempted rape in the third degree. According to investigators, Anderson in July chatted online with an undercover deputy. While chatting, he agreed to meet a child for sex and drive from Washington to Oregon, the sheriff’s office says.
Justin DePriest, 31, of Vancouver, was arrested Tuesday after chatting with an undercover deputy in October. DePriest while chatting with the deputy also agreed to meet a child for sex, according to the sheriff’s office. Detectives continued to chat with DePriest for the next month to identify him.
On Tuesday, DePriest drove from Washington to Oregon believing he was going to meet the child, but was instead contacted by detectives, according to the sheriff’s office. DePriest was charged with luring a minor and online sexual corruption of a child in the first degree.
The sheriff's office said multiple people ended their online conversations during the stings after learning the person they were talking to identified as a minor.
