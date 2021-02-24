More metro movie theaters opening, concessions allowed

CANBY, OR (KPTV) - As more counties drop to lower risk categories in Oregon, more movie theaters are turning their silver screens back on.
Local movie theater managers believe the number of theaters opening for business will increase even more after state guidelines on concession sales were relaxed on Wednesday.
Canby Cinema 8, Moreland Theater in Southeast Portland and Cinema 7 in Scappoose all opened last Friday.
Canby 8 manager Spencer Reed told FOX 12 that they hit capacity over the weekend.
"We actually sold out most of our theaters," Reed said, "we only had ten people in each theater."
While things were less busy Wednesday night, movie-goers in Canby could, for the first time since the pandemic started, grab a tub of popcorn and a drink to enjoy at their seats.
"It's just classic and it lets you enjoy the movie that much more," Issac Greenland said.
Greenland and Madi Elank were going to their first movie since the pandemic shut down theaters across the state.
"It's exciting, it's nice to be back out doing stuff," Elank said.
It's also exciting for those in the movie theater business to be able to sell concessions again. It's what Tom Ranieri with Cinema 21 in Northwest Portland has been waiting for.
"Selling concessions is an absolute necessity for at least my operation, and pretty much everybody else I know in the business" Ranieri said.
That's why Ranieri has kept his theater's doors closed.
Up until Wednesday, Ranieri said that according to the National Association of Theater Owners (NATO), Oregon was the last remaining state to prohibit concession sales. Ranieri referred to it as the "popcorn prohibition."
The new guidance says indoor theaters in extreme risk counties can't sell or allow the consumption of food and beverages, but theaters in high, moderate and lower risk counties can as long as physical distancing rules can be followed, people wear face coverings when they're not actively eating or drinking, and operators can ensure proper air ventilation with fresh air.
"OHA recommends three to six air changes per hour of indoor air. This can be achieved with HVAC systems or other ventilation modes," the OHA guidance says.
Ranieri was initially planning on resuming private screenings in a few weeks, but now says he's rethinking his plans and may include regular screenings by the end of March.
"Obviously, it's a start," Ranieri said, crediting NATO for its work to push the state on concessions.
But Ranieri is hoping that the hard-hit theater industry will get some more help from the state. He's working with lawmakers on a bill that will help support small movie theaters through the ramp-up phase until theaters can stand on their own again.
"Getting back to the point where you can sell concessions is a prerequisite but it's not sufficient for us to get back to solvency," Ranieri said.
Theaters in Clackamas and Washington county, along with others in the "moderate" risk category, will be able to increase capacity from 25 percent to 50 percent on Friday.
Cinemark also announced this week it will be reopening two theaters in the metro area on Friday- Century 16 in Southeast Portland and Century 16 in Cedar Hills.
