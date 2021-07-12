MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Nearly a dozen more libraries in Multnomah County will welcome back members of the public following pandemic closures.

Multnomah County Library announced Monday that 11 of its shut libraries will reopen according to the following summer schedule:

July 13: Hillsdale Library

July 20: Fairview-Columbia Library, Troutdale Library

July 27: Hollywood Library, North Portland Library, Northwest Library, St. Johns Library

Aug. 3: Belmont Library, Sellwood-Moreland Library

Aug. 10: Central Library (new hours)

Aug. 24: Albina Library

All of the libraries, with the exception of the Central Library, will operate under their pre-pandemic hours. Each library’s open hours can be viewed here. Once reopened, library patrons can walk in to browse, pick up hold without an appointment, use library services and speak with staff. Masks are recommended for visitors.

In addition to the resumption of standard services, the libraries will offer in-person programs, youth story times and public meeting room use later and will expand those over time. The new reopening dates for the 11 libraries come about a month and a half after five others welcomed back patrons. Learn more about Multnomah County Library here.

“I’m proud of the new and innovative ways the library served this community during the pandemic, but there’s nothing we have looked forward to more than opening those doors to serve people in person at every library,” said Director of Libraries Vailey Oehlke in Monday’s announcement. “I am grateful to our community for its support of the library through this historic and challenging time and I am eager to embrace our next chapter together.”