SANDY, OR (KPTV) – From Sandy to Hillsboro and even Multnomah County, more Oregon cities and counties are looking to provide public internet service.
Driving through the city of Sandy, someone may not expect the small community to be overseeing such a big operation.
“It’s not very common to have a municipality who runs an Internet service provider,” said Greg Brewster with the city of Sandy.
Brewster is SandyNet’s general manager.
“SandyNet started back in 2004 when DSL was on the rise and dial-up was starting to go away and City Hall, right here, actually requested DSL service and found out that it actually wasn’t available,” said Brewster.
So instead of waiting for Internet to get to them, they built it themselves.
“So, they looked at that and said well, if an organization downtown can’t get faster Internet, then citizens can’t either, and so they said the city needs to grow and Internet is necessary, and so they said, why can’t we create a public utility, much like water and sewer but for Internet,” said Brewster.
Since then, SandyNet’s changed as Internet’s changed. The city switched from wireless to fiber in 2014 to better handle streaming services.
“The way we look at it, it’s important for the growth of the city to have fast Internet,” he said.
While Sandy is considered one of the pioneers in public Internet in the area, more cities are wanting to establish their own.
The City of Hillsboro is about to launch its own fiber network, called HiLight.
Unlike Sandy, it’s not starting because of lack of Internet providers in the area, but because of Hillsboro’s goal to become a Smart City.
“So, an example of how this broadband is going to help us do that is we can actually connect and communicate with all of our assets,” said Hillsboro City Councilor Anthony Martin. “So, if a streetlight or a stoplight goes out, we’ll be able to see that and fix it in real time. We’ll be able to make sure that traffic runs as smoothly as it can, and we can also make sure if something fails, like a water main breaks, we can hear about it first.”
FOX 12 asked Martin if he foresees any issues, since few large cities provide Internet as a service in the United States.
“I think that rolling our fiber in phases is a great way for the city to learn from any mistakes we may make and also continue to provide better service with each iteration to build it better,” said Martin.
The city plans to first provide the service to one of the lowest income parts of the city, southwestern Hillsboro, as well as schools.
“So, an example is we were able to partner with the school district and save taxpayers money through reduced bond costs for the school district and also for us, we saved money by actually installing the backbone,” said Martin.
An even bigger area than Hillsboro is considering the possibility of launching public Internet: Multnomah County.
A group of county leaders hope to have a feasibility study done by spring of 2020.
FOX 12 asked people in Portland their thoughts on Internet access being a public utility.
“It’s still kind of weird for a government to have full control over like Internet as a utility on its own,” said one person.
“I’m definitely open to the possibility,” said another person FOX 12 interviewed. “I know right now Internet is very centralized and a couple chains control all of it, so I’d love to have more choices and opportunities, especially if you can lower the cost.”
Keeping costs down is the goal, when FOX 12 asked city leaders.
HiLight will cost $55 a month for a gigabit. Low-income customers will pay $10.
SandyNet offers a gigabit for $55.95 a month.
“We have the best price for the speed that you pay for,” said Brewster.
And with Internet constantly changing the way we live our lives, these communities don’t plan on taking a back seat any time soon.
“We said that it’s going to continue to get larger and we need to prepare for it, and I think other cities are seeing that too,” said Brewster.
Martin said, “I believe broadband, specifically public broadband, is an absolutely critical piece of becoming a Smart City and providing a very necessary service. Broadband is something that you really can’t participate in the modern economy and modern society without.”
FOX 12 was told a bond helped SandyNet get built and started.
HiLight is launching with the help of existing money through a general fund. Customer monthly payments are then expected to cover the operational costs.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.