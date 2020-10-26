PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Tuesday is the last day in the State of Oregon to safely mail in your ballot for it to make it in time for the November General Election. This year more people seem to be taking their ballot to an official drop box location rather than mailing it in.
Elections officials say that they typically see a split of 55 percent of ballots put into ballot boxes while 45 percent are typically mailed in. This election seems to be different.
“We decided to drop it off in person just to ensure that like, pure safety, that it is getting in, and it is going to get in quickly,” voter Mia Francoso said.
Multnomah County Elections Director Tim Scotts says they are seeing returns mirror that of years past. He says 55 percent of ballots have come through the election drop boxes, while 45 percent have come through the mail. He adds, however, those numbers will likely change. Multnomah County anticipates a 90 percent voter turnout rate. Elections officials were anticipating hitting 50 percent returned by Monday or Tuesday, with another 200,00 plus ballots still to come in.
“We have never had this many ballots in this room at any given time because we have never had this many ballots come back this early,” Scott said.
In Washington County, election officials said 60 percent of ballots had been returned through a dropbox while 39 percent had been returned by mail. The county says that about one percent were received in other ways.
Clackamas County also sees more ballots returned through an election dropbox. The county is reporting 67.2 percent of ballots returned have been put in a dropbox, 30.5 percent were mailed, and 2.3 percent came in other ways.
Election officials in Clackamas County say they typically they too see the 55-45 split in how ballots are returned, adding that in the 2020 primary, those numbers were flipped. They attribute more people mailing their ballots back in for that election because the state legislature approved money to pay for ballot return postage.
Hood River County is reporting 72 percent of their ballots returned by dropbox, while 27 percent have been returned through the mail.
The Oregon Secretary of State’s Office says final voter turnout numbers and how the ballots were received will be released after the November election.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
Hahahaha!
If the vote by mail conspiracy theory being whined about by Trump and his trumpettes had any truth to it we would expect to see the opposite, especially in this typically blue state. Funny thing, that.
I won't be happy with Biden but I am going to LOVE seeing all the crying an impotent rage that will surely follow Trump's inevitable loss.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.