BEAVERTON, Ore. (KPTV) – Now that the Western States Scientific Review work group has approved booster shots for Johnson & Johnson and Moderna, Oregonians are already getting their third shot.

Patty Mendenhall is one of many Oregonians who are eligible for a booster shot.

Not only did they approve booster shots, but they also approved a mix and match approach, which allows any eligible person to get either the same vaccine as their first series, or a different one.

In March, Mendenhall said she got the single Johnson & Johnson shot.

“I could not wait for that announcement you could get a booster and that it didn't have to be Johnson & Johnson,” she said. “Today I got the Moderna.”

Wade Irby, who works at Beaverton Pharmacy, said when the announcement came through Friday, they got lots of calls. While they're not booked solid, he said he's just glad there's such a big interest in a third shot.

“Everybody has kind of been on pins and needles about this subject,” Irby said. “We've had calls all week ever since it's been on the news, ever since the FDA said they were going to recommend it, allow it.

“From my perspective, both personally and professionally, let's get shots in people's arms, get them protected and get them back to as close to normal life as we're used to.”

That's how Mendenhall felt. Now she has her third shot, she said she's excited to see her family this year for the holidays.

“We open stockings, we have presents, we have dinner,” she said. “We spend the whole day laughing and hugging. All the family fun. We didn't get to do that at all last year. We decided it wasn't safe. This year, we're bringing it back and I feel better about that now.”