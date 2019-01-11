PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Concern about the flu has gone up significantly in Oregon.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced last week that 25 people were hospitalized because of the flu.
That marks from Dec. 20th to Jan. 5th and is more than double the week before which was at 12.
Oregon and Washington are still in the low activity level while many other states are at the high category.
The CDC said nationwide up to 7.3 million people have been hit by the flu so far this season.
This week, Providence hospitals announced restrictions on visits.
Providence is only allowing visitors who are at least 12-years-old to visit unless they're visiting an immediate family member.
FOX 12 spoke with Multnomah County Health Officials about the uptick in flu cases.
“Things have been sputtering for a couple weeks but late in late December things really picked up. We expect peak of the flu season to be later in month or Feb. which means now good time to get flu shot,” Paul Lewis with Multnomah County Health said.
The CDC said the flu is present in every state, thirty states have reported widespread flu activity, including Washington.
That's up from 24 states the week before.
Despite all of this, CDC said the flu is having a milder season than last year.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
