More people traveling as CDC releases new guidelines for those fully vaccinated

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - More people are starting to travel and airports are also seeing an increase in passengers compared to this same time last year.
The CDC has also released new guidance on travel for those who are fully vaccinated. To be considered fully vaccinated, the CDC said you need to wait two weeks after your last recommended dose. For those who’ve been waiting more than a year to see loved ones, this new guidance is like getting the green light from the CDC.
Kathryn Barrett, like thousands of others, hasn’t been able to see her family in more than a year. Now that she’s fully vaccinated and the CDC has guidance for those travelling, she’s heading home.
“I have a grandma who is 92 and a grandma who is 87 who I haven’t gotten to see,” Barrett said. “I know I just don’t have that much time left necessarily with them so I am travelling to go see them.” The new guidance from the CDC says if you are fully vaccinated, you can travel state to state and you don’t need to quarantine or get a COVID-19 test as long as you’re still wearing a mask, avoiding crowds, socially distancing and washing your hands.
Barrett’s grandmothers have also been fully vaccinated and she said this new guidance is helping all of them feel more comfortable about seeing each other in person again.
“She at first was like I don’t even know if I’m ready to see you and just recently called me and said I’m ready to see you outside so that’s been--- she was like you will not come into my house!” Barret said. The CDC is still urging people not travel, especially if they haven’t been fully vaccinated.
Kamari Hackworth flew in to Portland from Dallas and said even though he hasn’t gotten the vaccine, he didn’t want to wait.
“I was just like why not? You know just to see people see family see who I care about because you never know when they won’t be here so it’s always good to just do that,” he said.
Roberta Rogers and her family are taking a week long trip for spring break to see family in Tennessee. She’s had her first dose of the vaccine and said she feels safe traveling.
“It feels good it’s been a long time just like with my siblings I haven’t been able to socialize with them for over a year,” Rogers said. “Talking to them is different than being able to go visit them and stuff.”
If you’re traveling internationally, the CDC has a few stricter guidelines for passengers including that you should still have a negative COVID-19 test before coming back into the U.S. and you should still get a COVID-19 test three to five days after you return. Barrett said she’s encouraged by all of this but has no plans to travel abroad any time soon.
“I just sort of want to wait until the world gets a little more back to normal before I travel for my own pleasure, family is really my priority right now,” she said.
