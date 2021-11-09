PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - With vandalism, violence, and other crimes plaguing the Portland area, more businesses and community members are turning to private security.
Jeromy Hasenkamp owns Pac-Tac Protective Solutions and he said he's seen an increase in demand nearly 50% since opening his business two years ago. He started off with a handful of employees but is now up to 75, doing business across the Pacific Northwest. But he said business has been picking up within the last year.
“We’ve seen even more over the last six months we’ve seen a real increase in requests," Hasenkamp said.
Hasenkamp said the people who call looking for private security tell him they're tired of the slow response time from law enforcement. It's not only businesses looking for a new way to stay safe but also community members.
"We make it a place where people are not left unchecked to set up and do what they want," Hasenkamp said. "Really nine times out of 10 we do that with no force. It’s all things police officers use to do when they had the numbers to do so.”
Hasenkamp is not the only private security business seeing a heightened interest. The CEO of Black Wolf Protection Group, Nathan Adams, said he's seen an increase of 500% in three years.
But Hasenkamp said even though business is good for him, the public shouldn't rely on private security for safety when it's the role of the government.
“I feel for the businesses because they pay taxes and have to take the steps to secure their businesses where they get no help from the government," Hasenkamp said