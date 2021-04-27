PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - With more restrictions on the way for 15 counties in Oregon, which will move to extreme risk level on Friday, many businesses may be looking for additional help.
The Small Business Administration announced Tuesday it will open applications for the Restaurant Revitalization program.
Registration for the program begins April 30 and applications open May 3 at 9:00 a.m. The Federal Government has allocated $28.6 billion as part of the American Rescue Plan for the program.
Tuesday in Oregon, Governor Kate Brown’s announced that counties will be moving up in risk level. She also said her officer is working with lawmakers to expand the Commercial Rent Relief Program by $20 million.
Right now the program is in its second round. The grants can go up to $100,000 per each business tenant, but not more than $3 million for each landlord.
These are just a few of the programs available to help businesses.
Here is a list of programs and links on how to apply:
Commercial Rent Relief Program
Restaurant Revitalization Fund
Shuttered Venue Operator Grants
The Oregon Small Business Advocate offers these tips if you are looking for help. Reach out to your Business Oregon Regional Officer. Talk your city, county, or local chamber of commerce to see what programs they may have. They also say to reach out to your local Small Business Development Center.
