More resources for vaccine-eligible seniors coming Monday

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The state of Oregon is just days away from a big jump in vaccine eligibility, as seniors 80 and up will be able to start scheduling their COVID-19 vaccine appointments next week.
The confusion and frustration with how to do that and where to turn for information is something FOX 12 has been following closely.
Oregon Health Authority Director Patrick Allen repeated some words of warning about the next phase of vaccination during a Friday news conference. More than 160,000 senior citizens will be able to sign up for their immunizations starting Monday.
"I'm asking older adults for patience in exchange for this promise-- while it will take time, every senior who wants to get vaccinated will get a vaccine in the coming weeks," Allen said.
People in vaccine-eligible groups and their families have already been dealing with long wait times with the 211 hotline, and hard-to-navigate online portals.
"I think it's an abomination, I mean I've really never seen such a confusing situation," Margaret Neal said.
Neal cares for her husband with Parkinson's, making both of them eligible for the vaccine now under the Phase 1A, group 3 guidelines. She said she has attempted to set up vaccine appointments eight times in the last few days through the OHA website.
"I go through that whole process, answering all those same questions, then I click on the 'take this appointment' [button] and I get a note saying no appointments are available," Neal said.
Others say they've struggled to even find information on eligibility.
"Not everybody has a computer, not everybody has the Internet," BoDee Camacho told FOX 12 over the phone.
Camacho is helping her medically fragile elderly parents in Canby navigate the system and get in line for a shot. She hopes there will be consideration at the mass vaccination sites for the mobility-impaired.
"I hear things like well, be prepared, you have to stand in line for a really long time," Camacho said, "my parents can't do that."
According to a spokesperson with Kaiser Permanente, there will be more doses set aside for OHSU's drive-through vaccination site at the airport to accommodate people who may be more comfortable staying in their cars. She said 4,450 appointments are being reserved at the drive-through site for next week, while 1,000 appointments are being reserved at the Oregon Convention Center.
The OHA says the 80+ group can start scheduling appointments Monday, but don't expect to get an appointment until at least Wednesday.
There are a few different ways to register for a vaccine appointment in the state of Oregon.
The Oregon Health Authority website continues to be the main resource for people across the state. The chat feature along the side of the page will guide the user through questions to determine eligibility, and bump people to a scheduling website to sign up for an appointment. Keep in mind you may get bumped to different health system sites depending on where you are in the state and where you have selected to receive the vaccine.
Starting Monday, OHA is rolling out a new tool on its website that will help with vaccine registration. The page will display an error message until it goes live, which health leaders say will happen some time Monday morning.
If people prefer to call to schedule an appointment, 211 Info confirmed to FOX 12 that it is reworking its phone tree so that people can call and get transferred to the scheduling center, which is operated by the health systems operating the vaccination sites.
As for where you can get the vaccine, there are numerous vaccination sites around the state.
Here in the metro area, we know appointments will be made available at the Oregon Convention Center, and the drive-through clinic at Portland International Airport.
