SALEM, OR (KPTV) - More than 1,300 inmates in Salem who were evacuated due to wildfires have returned to their assigned prisons.
On Sept. 8, the Oregon Department of Corrections evacuated the Oregon State Correctional Institution, Mill Creek Correctional Facility and Santiam Correctional Institution, with inmates and employees relocated to the Oregon State Penitentiary, also in Salem.
On Sept. 10, the inmates from Santiam and Mill Creek returned to those facilities. The Oregon Department of Corrections said as of Tuesday, all remaining inmates had returned to the Oregon State Correctional Institution.
The total number of inmates evacuated from the three prisons was 1,370, according to the DOC.
Prison officials said they worked with Oregon State Police and the Oregon Office of the State Fire Marshal to keep everyone safe during the evacuations.
“DOC is aware of the impact the decision to evacuate could have on the spread of COVID-19 within its facilities, and took precautions to mitigate the impact whenever possible. While social distancing is always challenging in a prison environment—and made even more difficult in the midst of wildfire evacuations—masks have continued to be provided and encouraged among all AICs and employees. In addition, DOC Health Services is working closely with transport and institutions to ensure AIC health needs are met during this difficult time,” according to a statement.
Additional evacuations occurred at Coffee Creek Correctional Institution in Wilsonville, with those inmates taken to Deer Ridge Correctional Institution in Madras, which led to protests among the Deer Ridge inmates.
“Evacuation is a temporary measure and DOC will return the remaining evacuated AICs (adults in custody) to their home institution when it is safe to do so,” according to a DOC statement.
