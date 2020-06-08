PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - After a simple school project went viral and garnered thousands of votes from around the world, a Portland family has determined what color they will paint their home.
Back in March, the Landreths were planning to paint their home when their daughter, Grace, decided that it would be a great subject for her middle school statistics project.
The family painted five color options on the side of the house, each one with a number. Grace then put up a sign that read, "Help us choose a color," along with a QR code that directed people to a Google Docs survey where they could rate the colors on a scale from one to five.
At first, the family had a few dozen responses. Then the project went viral after being tweeted out.
"It's completely insane. HGTV has tagged us, Miller, all of these people,” Kim Landreth said. “We were like, 'We just wanted to check in with the community' and have her do some cool surveying on google docs and here we are.”
In the end, the project gained more than 150,000 votes from all over the world.
The Landreth family revealed the winning color on Sunday: No. 4 - Miller Paint Blessed Blue 0667.
After the survey went viral, Miller Paint proposed donating all the paint needed for the project, but the Landreths asked the company to donate to the Harriet Tubman Middle School PTSA instead.
Miller presented a $500 check for the Harriet Tubman Middle School PTSA at the paint color reveal on Sunday.
