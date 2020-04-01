CORVALLIS, OR (KPTV) – More than 17,500 people have signed up for a vegetable gardening course at Oregon State University, as people across the country adhere to government orders to stay at home as much as possible.
The introductory online course covers gardening basics, including planning, soil, care, and harvesting, the university says.
From Jan. 1 through March 19, only 15 people had registered for course, according to the university. That number skyrocketed when OSU’s Extension’s Master Gardener program decided to waive the $45 fee on March 20 and promote it on Facebook.
As of Wednesday morning, 17,656 people had registered for the course, which will be free through at least the end of April, according to the university. The course has been offered online since 2008 and is part of the OSU Master Gardeners Short Course Series.
“We were inspired to do what we could during this very difficult time, after seeing the actions of our colleagues,” Gail Langellotto, statewide coordinator of the Master Gardener program, said. “Master Gardener programs in Polk and Lincoln counties were turning cancelled plant sales into opportunities to get free vegetable seedlings to food pantries and into their communities. Labs in OSU’s horticulture department were donating personal protective equipment. When we asked what could we do, we knew we had this course, and thought it might be of interest to a few folks.”
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.