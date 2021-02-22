More than 18K PGE customers still in the dark, Salem family wants answers

SALEM, OR (KPTV) - More than 18,000 customers in Oregon are still without power after that historic winter storm knocked down powerlines and brought down trees more than a week ago.
The Whitehouse family lives in Salem and have been without power for 10 days. Robert Whitehouse says frustration would be an understatement and feels like PGE has left them behind and forgotten their neighborhood.
He said it’s even more disappointing to see close by neighborhoods with power and his area still in the dark. He said at one point their home was only 26 degrees inside!
That was when he decided he needed to move his parents to a hotel because they are both elderly and have underlying health conditions.
“I’m sure the linemen are doing as much as they can but ten days without power especially when everyone else around has is just enough,” he said.
He said they’ve spent nearly $700 in hotels and have had to throw out about $1,000 worth of food because of the power outage. He said it feels like the goalpost as to when power will be restored keeps moving and wonders when he’ll be able to bring his family back home.
“I’ve been told that because there’s 29 houses that we’re going to be last on the list, I’ve been told oh all we gotta do is go flip a light switch on or little switch on, I’ve been told they got to do stuff underground and every time I call I get different answers,” he said.
According to PGE’s website, power for those in the Salem area could take up to two days to restore.
