More than 1K pounds of litter collected during 14th Downtown Portland Cleanup

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Nearly 200 volunteers with SOLVE walked around downtown Portland and picked up litter Wednesday morning to make city streets a little cleaner.

Wednesday was the 14th Downtown Portland Cleanup, which was hosted by SOLVE with support from wire Coca-Cola and Portland Lodging Alliance. In total, 192 volunteers attended the cleanup event and collected about 1,090 pounds of trash.

Since the events began in Sept. 2020, SOLVE says over 54,426 pounds of litter have been removed from city streets by more than 5,399 volunteers.

FOX 12 spoke with a SOLVE board member who says he hopes their efforts will bring more people back into downtown Portland.

"It's nice to see our city coming back to life, and hopes of this pandemic ending soon. Cleaning the city and inviting visitors back to Portland is just one way to do it," said Christopher Friend.

Multnomah County commissioners approve $38 million for homeless services PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – The Multnomah County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday morning to spend millions in surplus money from …

Earlier this month, the City of Portland and Multnomah County unveiled a $38 million initiative that will, in part, focus on providing more robust litter cleanup and disposal services in the downtown area. Most of that money is slated for homeless services in the city.

The next Downtown Portland Cleanup is scheduled for Dec. 16. Anyone interested in volunteering can sign up at www.solveoregon.org.