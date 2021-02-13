(KPTV) – Hundreds of thousands of northwest Oregon households are without power Saturday morning after the most eventful weather of the season.
A strong winter storm hit with steady snow and freezing rain Friday night.
As of 6:30 a.m. Saturday, more than 200,000 Portland General Electric customers didn’t have service.
Here is a breakdown of households without power by county, according to the Portland General Electric outage map:
- Clackamas: 102,672
- Marion: 96,771
- Multnomah: 17,968
- Polk: 3,377
- Washington: 2,397
- Yamhill: 7,832
Heading to Salem where thousands of people are without power, trees down and some on power lines. Conditions are slick on I-5. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/tO08BfY6Tf— Debra Gil (@DebraGil) February 13, 2021
Additionally, Pacific Power reported more than 40,000 of their Oregon customers were without power as of 6:30 a.m.
Click here for Pacific Power’s outage map.
Friday night’s storm left roads icy and a mess of debris across the region.
Read FOX 12’s ongoing winter storm coverage here.
