PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - More than 207,000 Portland General Electric and Pacific Power customers throughout Oregon remained without power Sunday morning.
Clackamas and Marion counties were hit especially hard by the winter storm, with around 100,000 homes in each of those counties without power for much of Saturday.
National Weather Service Portland tweeted Sunday morning that they received 10.1 inches of snow so far at their station in north Portland.
Official snow total thus far at NWS Portland: 10.1 inches (and still counting!) ❄❄❄#PQROps #orwx #pdxtst— NWS Portland (@NWSPortland) February 14, 2021
According to PGE, the power outage totals at 6:30 a.m. Sunday were:
- Clackamas County: 92,468
- Marion County: 82,288
- Multnomah County: 2,614
- Polk County: 4,774
- Washington County: 1,209
- Yamhill County: 3,949
Gov. Kate Brown issued a state of emergency Saturday for each of those counties, along with Benton, Hood River and Linn counties.
FOX 12 talked with PGE spokesperson Steve Corson on Sunday who said they will be bringing in mutual aid crews on Sunday, including crews from Montana and Nevada.
"We have multiple transition lines that are affected by this. Those are the lines that bring power from power plants to substations so we can distribute it around neighborhoods," Corson said. "So that affects a lot of people. There are a number of substations that don’t have power at all, at this point. It’s an extreme situation and our crews are going to be working around the clock and bring in extra help. We feel for people who are affected by this. It’s a tough one."
When PGE customers will see power restored is not known at this time.
On its website, PGE stated: "This week’s historic snow, ice and wind storms caused widespread outages for many of our customers. Being without power is a big deal, we know, and we have crews working as quickly and safely as they can. Unfortunately, right now, due to dynamic storm conditions, providing accurate estimates is a challenge. We're sorry, and will keep working and updating as we know more."
PGE said crews are working 24 hours a day to restore power. For the latest, go to portlandgeneral.com/outages.
According to Pacific Power, outage totals at 6:30 a.m. Sunday were:
- Marion County: 19,795
- North and Central Coast: 777
Pacific Power says crews will be working throughout the weekend to restore power for its customers.
2/13/21 7pm update: Pacific Power crews are making good progress restoring power to our customers affected by weather-related outages in western Oregon. Work will continue overnight and through the weekend until power is back to everyone. pic.twitter.com/haxNcnSVIk— Pacific Power OR (@PacificPower_OR) February 14, 2021
Pacific Power did not have a timeline in place for when power may be restored.
