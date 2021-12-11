More than 25,000 without power in NW Oregon; wind advisory still in effect

Here is your forecast for the morning of Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Thousands are without power across northwestern Oregon after a powerful storm brought high winds that knocked down power lines on Saturday morning.

The National Weather Service also extended a wind advisory until 3 p.m. on Saturday from Portland to the south in the Willamette Valley. NWS said you can continue to expect wind gusts from 30 to 40 mph.

The Colton Fire District tweeted its responding to multiple calls of power lines down.

Winter Wonderland at Portland International Raceway tweeted its show is cancelled for Saturday due to damages from inclement weather.

Portland General Electric reported on its outage map as of 11 a.m. Saturday, just under 24,000 customers are without power.

Pacific Power showed on its outage map, more than 5,900 customers are without power in the Willamette Valley and on the Oregon coast.

