More than 25,000 without power in NW Oregon; wind advisory still in effect

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Thousands are without power across northwestern Oregon after a powerful storm brought high winds that knocked down power lines on Saturday morning.

Winds are continuing to blow along the central Oregon Coast & the Willamette Valley! We have extended the wind advisory for the Willamette Valley from Portland-South. The advisory now runs until 3PM today & you can continue to experience wind gusts around 30-40 mph. #ORwx #WAwx pic.twitter.com/4Dsupe9US3 — NWS Portland (@NWSPortland) December 11, 2021

The National Weather Service also extended a wind advisory until 3 p.m. on Saturday from Portland to the south in the Willamette Valley. NWS said you can continue to expect wind gusts from 30 to 40 mph.

The Colton Fire District tweeted its responding to multiple calls of power lines down.

Winter Wonderland at Portland International Raceway tweeted its show is cancelled for Saturday due to damages from inclement weather.

Portland General Electric reported on its outage map as of 11 a.m. Saturday, just under 24,000 customers are without power.

Update 9:22 am: We are aware of outages in Warrenton, Portland, & surrounding areas. We appreciate your patience while we contintue to work as quickly & safely as possible to restore power. Please text OUT to 722797 or visit https://t.co/5mta9FhBKr for additional updates. — Pacific Power OR (@PacificPower_OR) December 11, 2021

Pacific Power showed on its outage map, more than 5,900 customers are without power in the Willamette Valley and on the Oregon coast.

