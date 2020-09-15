LANE COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - More than 300 buildings have been destroyed by the Holiday Farm Fire in Lane County.
Incident commanders said Tuesday that 431 structures have been inspected in the fire zone so far. Investigators said 308 homes were destroyed, another seven were marked as “failed,” and 14 more were damaged.
Firefighters said 102 of the 431 homes had no damage to report.
Investigators started at the eastern edge of the fire in the community of Rainbow and have been working west down the Highway 126 corridor. They expected to assess buildings in the community of Blue River on Tuesday.
The Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Office and an 80-person Urban Search and Rescue team have been working within the fire zone to search for potential unaccounted for people while assessing the structures.
The Holiday Farm Fire has burned 166,503 acres.
A call center is in place to help provide damage assessment information to property owners at 541-682-3977.
Structure protection, infrastructure rebuilding and wildland fire suppression activities are continuing throughout the fire area.
Incident commanders provided further updates Tuesday, saying: On a fire of this scale, fire crews are conducting small burnout operations to connect fire control lines and limit fire spread. In addition, the fire crews are using bull dozers and other heavy equipment, largely provided by private industrial landowners, to construct containment lines along the fire edge or open up existing road systems in preparation for additional burnout opportunities. The Leaburg Dam has been repowered and refilled. It is now available as a strategic dip site for heavy helicopters with quick access to the most populated areas near the fire perimeter. The Lane and Linn County Sheriff Offices continue to work with fire operations personnel to modify evacuation zones where appropriate.
For evacuation information, go to lanecounty.org.
