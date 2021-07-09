DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Hundreds of fire personnel have responded to fight the Jack Fire, which has burned more than 5,000 acres since it began Tuesday evening.

As of Friday morning, the fire has grown to 5,477 acres. It is burning east of Roseburg and has grown quickly due to its location since the terrain is steep, according to fire officials. The Jack Fire was first reported on Tuesday evening north of State Hwy 138 and east of Forest Road 4713.

A team of 637 people is currently fighting the Jack Fire, including Crew 30 from Clackamas Fire, a new crew specifically assigned to respond to wildfires. Fire officials estimate that at the current rate of firefighting efforts, the fire will be contained by July 28. Any updates on evacuation information can be found on the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.