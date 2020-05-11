CANNON BEACH, OR (KPTV) – The City of Cannon Beach says more than 800 people were asked to leave this weekend as beaches are closed to deter visitors.
It was a weekend that typically would've looked a lot different, but City Manager Bruce St. Denis says the pandemic changed those dynamics.
"We would be extremely busy right now without the pandemic," St. Denis said.
St. Denis says Cannon Beach was busier than it has been in the last month, but generally people stayed home.
In total, Cannon Beach police confirm around 811 people were asked to leave this weekend.
"Everybody was understanding and compliant and there were no issues," St. Denis said.
But St. Denis says he knows people are getting antsy.
"We anticipate there is a pent up demand," St. Denis said. "I totally understand people that have been staying at home for long periods of time, maybe not going to work, kids not in school. I mean, you want to get out and we understand that but we also have a very small town and it's hard to social distance here."
St. Denis says the city is waiting to hear if many businesses there can reopen, as he says Clatsop County did apply for the opportunity.
"We just have to be patient. We can't lose sight of what it is we're trying to deal with," St. Denis said.
St. Denis says if Clatsop County is approved, certain businesses can reopen on May 15.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.