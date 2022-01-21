PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - More than a thousand Portland city workers are weighing whether to go on strike. This comes after negotiations between union members and the city broke down.

The District Council of Trade Unions (DCTU) represents several different trade groups in Portland, everything from plumbers to mechanics. On Thursday, more than 86 percent of members voted in favor of a strike.

"In spite of the city’s efforts to disrupt our members strike authorization vote, 91% of eligible members cast their ballots, and over 86% voted to reject the city’s last best and final offer and authorize our bargaining team to call a strike if a tentative agreement cannot be reached," said DCTU President Rob Martineau.

Members are looking for several additions to their contract, including cost of living adjustments, a two percent pay increase, and additional bonuses based on tenure.

Right now, it's not clear if or when employees might actually strike.

FOX 12 reached out to the city for comment on the strike authorization. The city released the following statement: