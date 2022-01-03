HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) - More than a dozen businesses were destroyed or damaged in a fire in Downtown Hillsboro Sunday morning.
The fire ripped through the Weil Arcade building that’s been a Main St. staple for over 100 years.
Lucia Isabel Nguyen opened her dress shop there in August.
At only 23 years old, it took two full time jobs, saving her money, and doing a lot of the labor on her own to get her business up and running.
"I wanted to be an inspiration to other young people to pursue their dreams to go after them," Nguyen said.
But she got a horrible call Sunday morning that her shop had been lost in a fire that engulfed the building.
"Just seeing all your hopes and dreams kind of all in the ground," she said. "To see it all into ashes, but I was reminded of a Bible verse that says he makes beauty from ashes and I truly believe that."
She owns one of more than a dozen businesses that firefighters say were badly damaged.
Luckily, no one was hurt.
The fire started around 3 a.m. Sunday and took until 3 p.m. to put out, with more than 90 firefighters.
Even by 7 p.m., firefighters were putting out more flames.
"To see that building engulfed and now to see it as it is just in charred ruins, it’s heartbreaking," Hillsboro Mayor Steve Callaway said.
The Weil Arcade has been family-run on Main St. for more than 100 years, first as a department store, and now home to everything from Nguyen’s shop to a law office to a jiu jitsu gym.
We spoke with the building owner Jay Weil on the phone.
"We have a lot of history there and it looks like it’s gone," he said. "All I can say is my heart really goes out to my long-term tenants and my new tenants that were affected by this."
Callaway commends the firefighters for their work, saying they even saved medals and ribbons from the gym and dresses from Nguyen’s shop.
"In the midst of catastrophe, it just gives you a little bit of hope," he said.
Nguyen plans to eventually open a new place in Hillsboro.
"I thank everyone for their love and support. We have really felt people lift our heavy shoulders during this time," she said. "We’re not gonna give up and we’re still gonna move forward from this."
Investigators are trying to determine what started the fire but considering the extensive damage, that could take several days.