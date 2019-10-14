PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – It’s now been a week since University of Portland student Owen Klinger disappeared.
The 18-year-old freshman was last seen on the night of Oct. 6 in north Portland.
That’s where more than a hundred volunteers were out searching this weekend for any clue as to where Owen could be, mostly looking for items that he had on him when he was last seen.
“I’m going in and looking for any pieces of evidence,” friend of the family Pam Davee said as she looked through the Peninsula Park Rose Garden. “I can’t imagine the hell that they must be going through and I want to do whatever I can to help give them peace of mind, and hopefully we’re going to find him, find evidence that leads us to him, whatever it takes.”
“We just want Owen to be back with his parents and whatever it takes, people are ready to help and we do what we can,” friend of the family Guillaume de Bergh said.
Family members told FOX 12 cameras caught Owen on Oct. 6 in a blue sweatshirt with a drawstring backpack, and he was last seen near North Portsmouth Avenue and Lombard Street.
In the week that Owen has been gone, volunteers have been looking for those clothes or any items he had with him that night, as well as posting flyers, talking to businesses, and reviewing surveillance video, across north Portland.
“The Portland police are probably doing the best that they can but they only have limited resources, so here we are, the human resources that want to help,” Pam said.
And though they haven't found anything yet, they say they’re hopeful and that through all of their efforts, Guillaume said they just have one message and it's for Owen: “We just want you home safely, be with your family, nothing else matters.”
Anyone can connect with the search and find updates through social media accounts:
- Facebook: Find Owen Klinger Group
- Instagram: findowenk
- Twitter: @FindOwenK
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.