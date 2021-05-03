PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The city of Portland usually sees plenty of tourists this time of year, but the pandemic and ongoing riots seem to be hurting the local hotel industry.
"In my entire career, having gone through multiple recessions, 9/11, the housing crisis, nothing compares," George Schweitzer, the managing director at The Benson Hotel downtown, said.
Between March 21 and 27 of this year compared to the same time last year, there was a 14% decrease in occupancy at Portland hotels, according to Travel Oregon. He said demand was so low, they had to temporarily close their doors in December and January.
"This past month, occupancy was at about 15%. To put it into perspective, this time in 2019 it was 90%," Schweitzer said. "I had 170 employees before this all started. We had to lay everyone off but 6 people."
He said the pandemic paired with destructive protests are two major factors contributing to low occupancies.
"Last year in July because of COVID and all that was going on our occupancy spiked at 18%, it was on its way back up, then it went back down," he said.
Even though they're not seeing as many people right now, Schweitzer said the future is looking bright. Especially as more people get vaccinated.
"We’re seeing promising growth in the summertime. Our reservation trends are picking up in July and August," he said. "I think we’ll see an upward trend in people traveling and occupancy. People have COVID fatigue, they have pent up demand to want to go out and do things."
(4) comments
Never mind I just remembered...its because of a manufactured virus
who is going to want to stay downtown and enjoy a night on the town, when the town has riots, when the town has more homeless camps than hotel rooms? Thanks Teddy
Really? Why?
The blame falls squarely upon the shoulders of Spineless Ted and Kate the tyrant.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.