KELSO, WA (KPTV) - More than 120 employees were evacuated from a building in Kelso late Friday morning after a driver crashed into a gas meter, according to firefighters.
Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue and Kelso police officers responded to the building in the 700 block of Vine Street just after 11:20 a.m. and closed South 8th Avenue and Vine Street to establish a safety zone around the vehicle and the gas meter.
The Washington Department of Transportation, City of Kelso Public Works, and Cascade Natural Gas also responded to the scene.
Cascade Natural Gas secured the gas line and firefighters Friday afternoon remained at the scene to monitor gas levels. South 8th Avenue and Vine Street were expected to remain closed for several hours.
No nearby homes were evacuated, according to the fire officials.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
