PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Landslides happen–that's no surprise to anybody in the West Hills area of Portland.
The steep slopes along West Burnside and Skyline Boulevard are known for slide activity in the winter months. What may surprise some people, however, is how much it costs to deal with a slide when private property is involved.
"Every time I drive to work and I see an emergency vehicle, it gets my heart going," Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery Director Tim Corbett said.
Corbett told said that the Jan. 24 slide along West Burnside between Barnes and Skyline Boulevard, which marks the northern border of the cemetery, is going to cut into the cemetery's pockets, again.
The small slide dumped some dirt into the roadway, shutting down West Burnside for a few days while crews cleaned it up. Now, the cemetery's hillside has a plastic sheet and sandbags covering it to help keep the soil dry, but Corbett said the city is asking the cemetery to stabilize the hillside. Corbett estimates that could cost anywhere from $50,000 to $100,000.
This comes almost three years after a much more significant landslide happened in the same spot. According to Corbett, the March 2017 landslide was a huge hit to the business.
"Insurance companies don't insure dirt," Corbett said. "Financially, it was well over a quarter million dollars, closer to $400,000."
That paid for excavation, the construction of a retaining wall and a fence along the hillside, Corbett said.
To deal with the budget hit, Corbett said they had to downsize some programs and cut others, like their road repair and tree trimming programs.
"We felt like we were getting our heads above the water and now here we are, back in 2020, with another event," Corbett said.
Homeowners in the area have faced similar situations, Corbett said.
No word yet on when repairs to the hillside could begin, but Corbett anticipates that when it does start, there will likely be partial road closures on West Burnside.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
