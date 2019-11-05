(KPTV) - In the two weeks since the state of Oregon launched its new sports betting app, Oregonians have wagered more than $4.5 million.
When the Washington Nationals won baseball's World Series, for example, Oregonians made more than 5,000 bets, worth more than $112,000.
"It's humming along," Chuck Baumann, a spokesman for the Oregon Lottery said. "People are enjoying it and they're able to bet on everything from the Blazers to handball, to darts and cricket, and the NFL."
According to the Oregon Lottery, more than 25,000 people have registered to use the Scoreboard app since its launch on Oct. 16.
"Ideally, if we've got a lot of people playing just a little, that's perfect for the Oregon Lottery," Baumann said.
But the new app also opens the door for Oregonians to play more than that, which is concerning to those in the problem gambling community.
"We already know that over 81,000 people suffer from some kind of gambling disorder in the state of Oregon," Nate Peterson, who is clinical supervisor and a counselor for Volunteers of America's Problem Gambling Program said.
Peterson himself is in long-term recovery for a severe gambling addiction.
"It was one of the scariest times in my life. I was completely out of control. And as much as I wanted to stop, I couldn't stop," Peterson said, who believes the state should have taken more time rolling out its sports betting program, and lamented what he considers a lack of oversight.
According to the Oregon Lottery, the average bet on the Scoreboard app is $20, and the app includes some safeguards players can opt into.
"Within the app, there are responsible gaming features, that players can utilize. They can set a limit, a betting limit. They're able to time themselves out," Baumann said.
More than half of the Oregon Lottery's profits go to fund public schools, with nearly $7 billion raised since 1995.
In addition, the Lottery funds veterans services and parks, and 1 percent of its profits go to fund treatment services for problem gambling.
Peterson applauded the Lottery's efforts, but also predicts a new wave of problem gamblers.
"I work with people that are losing their homes. I work with people that have gambled all their rent away," Peterson said. "It's just as devastating as an alcohol or drug addiction."
The Oregon Lottery projects sports betting to generate $26.6 million in gross gaming revenue in its first year.
By comparison, Megabucks has generated $36.4 million in 2019, and Scratch-Its generated $131 million.
