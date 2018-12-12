More than 150 people evacuated from chairlift at Mt. Hood Meadows

MT. HOOD, OR (KPTV) - Around 150 people were evacuated from a chairlift at Mt. Hood Meadows, a process that took more than two hours, on Wednesday morning.
Mt. Hood Meadows posted a notice about the situation online Wednesday, saying a storm brought 10 inches of snow overnight, but also added extended periods of freezing rain.
As crews were deicing Mt. Hood Express, the Blue chairlift was launched as an alternative.
Crews said fluctuating power contributed to problems with the lift, and Blue was placed on standby and an evacuation order was put into place. The lift was nearly full with more than 150 passengers.
It took two hours and 20 minutes from the time the lift was stopped until the last person was safely evacuated.
The Easy Rider chairlift was also affected by the power fluctuations and was placed on standby, but that lift did not require an evacuation.
“The lift delays coincide with the fever guests have for powder which further exasperated the situation. We appreciate our guests today for their patience and understanding. We are continuing to work towards deicing lifts and opening up as much of the mountain as possible. Hopefully, your patience will be rewarded with some early season powder turns,” according to a statement from Mt. Hood Meadows.
The Easy Rider chairlift returned to service Wednesday morning. By 12:17 p.m., Mt. Hood Express was deiced and launched.
