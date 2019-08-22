(KPTV) - Oregon’s public health officials said they’re concerned after more and more cases of severe respiratory illness are cropping up across the country.
They all have a common thread: all cases have reported e-cigarette use, or vaping, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
“They’re pretty general respiratory symptoms, so shortness of breath and a cough. However, they tend to progress fairly rapidly and that’s why people are ending up in the hospital,” Dr. Tom Jeanne, the deputy health officer at Oregon Health Authority’s Public Health Division said.
Jeanne said the illness has been found in 16 states, with more than 150 cases so far, and primarily in teenagers, who were in good health before this.
Many of them experienced worsening symptoms and have ended up in the hospital on a ventilator, according to Jeanne.
“I think what’s concerning here is there’s really no risk factor, other than vaping or e-cigarette use. And people were healthy, and it’s the middle of summer, and there’s really no reason for them to be having breathing difficulty,” Jeanne told FOX 12.
“As a grandmother, I don’t want my grandchild growing up thinking that they have to do what the other kids do,” Bonnie McCoy, a grandmother of a teenager said. “It’s cool. They think they’re hip and outgoing. They want to be like everybody else.”
Now more than ever, Oregon Health officials said they’re urging people to stop vaping.
Jeanne said it’s still a mystery what exactly is causing the illness. No specific devices, products, or liquids have been conclusively linked to it.
However, the illness is occurring in certain states and clusters, the closest state is California.
More specific data, Jeanne said, should be coming out within the next couple of weeks.
