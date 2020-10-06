More trash, homeless camping as Portland performs fewer sweeps

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - If you feel like you've seen an increase in homeless camping and trash around the City of Portland, you're not alone.
Mayor Wheeler's office says the COVID-19 pandemic in Portland has forced more people in the streets as they've lost their jobs, with homeless camps becoming more established as fewer sweeps are performed.
City of Portland staff say on average, they remove 550,000 pounds of trash and debris from various camps around the city, working 7 days a week to pick up garbage and bio hazards.
Portland's Office of Management and Finance says more camps and garbage are present because they've stopped sweeping homeless camps. The sweeps would force the homeless to move along and collect and personal property left behind for storage. The city is required to collect and store anything that isn't obvious trash.
The Office of Management and Finance says right now, it's seeing a huge substantial increase of items claimed as personal property, including furniture, building materials, and bikes, and because camps aren't being broken up, more of that stuff is piling up as camps grow.
On Tuesday, FOX 12 spoke with the city's Bureau of Development Services. The bureau deals with homeless camp complaints on private property. It says recently, it has seen an increase in complaint calls.
“We’re focusing on the nuisance conditions around camps," Ray said. "We’re not cleaning up or evicting tent campers themselves. What we’re focused on is trash and debris, human waste, other unsafe conditions on private property.”
The Office of Management and Finance says they haven't noticed a spike in complaints about camps on public property. Since April, they've received an average of 750 complaints each week.
The city says it no longer puts out dumpsters for the homeless because that program was unsuccessful, partly because people with homes were using them to dump their unwanted items as well.
There is a rent moratorium, why are people in the streets, if you have lost your job due to Covid you do not have to pay rent. Something does not pass the smell test here.
Why do I pay taxes again? We have failed leadership, school buildings sitting empty and the mayors solution to the homeless problem is to suggest neighborhoods do more. The neighborhoods impacted are the inner core. I don’t see homeless camps in Raleigh Hills.Take the camp on Going Ave for instance and ask if you want that as “neighbors.” The “homeless” crisis was here before the virus. Addicts plus the very mentally ill. We have eyes. We see them. Stop saying it’s out of work folks. Unreal.
Wheeler is full of bull about Covid 19 causing people to move to the streets due to loss of jobs. There is a moratorium on evictions due to non payment of rent. Plus there are more shelter beds now than ever before. Portland is putting people in Medical motels that have homes... Yes the Covid 19 medical motels have been being used to house people who are home owners who have tested positive to Covid 19 . These shelters also are used for people who do not have the virus but have Shigella, bacteria passed from stool to mouths.
Perhaps these homeless can join with the Mayors constituents and other democrats and help out with the rioting, burning and looting. It's the liberal thing to do.
Do you suppose the lock down and riots had anything to do with that?
