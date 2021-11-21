PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – One year after the height of the pandemic, and traveling for the holidays is getting back to normal.

AAA predicts more than 55 million people will board a plane this year, up 13% from last year. A spokesperson for the Portland International Airport said they're expecting half a million passengers to pass through their terminal, up more than 300,000 from last year.

Wyatt Brambilla is one of those travelers. He's flying to Palm Springs with his family for the Thanksgiving holiday.

"It’s been like two years since I’ve been on a plane," Brambilla said.

His mother, Renee Brambilla, said her whole family will be together for the first time traveling since the start of the pandemic.

“We’re very excited to spend time with family and friends and see some sunshine," Renee Brambilla said.

Officials with the airport said they're anticipating the Saturday and Sunday after Thanksgiving to be the busiest days of the week, with nearly 50,000 passengers passing through the terminal.

The Transportation Security Administration said if you plan to travel with Thanksgiving food, solid foods like stuffing and pies are allowed inside the cabin. But liquids like cranberry sauce, alcohol, and gravy must be in a checked bag.

For travelers like the Brambillas, they're just excited to be with loved ones again for the holidays.

“My parents have been going on separate trips, but I haven’t been on a trip since 2019, even before the pandemic," Wyatt Brambilla said. "Now that we get to go on one, we’re all going together and that’ll be fun.”