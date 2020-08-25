PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Starting Monday, more TriMet buses will be running in and around Portland, with service almost back at normal volume, the transportation agency said on Tuesday.
TriMet cut services and limited the number of riders per bus earlier this year in response to COVID-19. When the pandemic started, TriMet was forced to cut service about about 20 percent. On Tuesday, it said buses beginning on Monday will run at about 90 percent of where they were before the virus. This means there are around 20 lines that will return to regular weekday service.
In March, TriMet said ridership was down dramatically, announcing it would have to cut lines that were running regularly on weekdays. TriMet also implemented social distancing rules at the time, limiting the number of people who could ride a bus.
The number of riders will still be limited and masks will also be required to ride, but TriMet says with many lines being restored, waiting for a bus shouldn't be as big of an issue anymore.
"That definitely gives riders options when they are at their bus stop and a bus comes that is at capacity," Roberta Alstadt, a spokesperson for TriMet, said. "They’ve had to wait for a following bus. With more buses running, that means they’ll have more opportunity to get on board and get to their destination with their first bus."
The restoring of these lines coincides with TriMet moving to their fall 2020 schedule. MAX lines have continued to run their full routes throughout the pandemic. If you are wondering which routes will be restored and how these changes will impact you, check TriMet's website here.
