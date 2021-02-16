PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - More Trimet buses and MAX trains will be running Tuesday after a winter storm made road conditions dangerous over the weekend and on Monday.
TriMet announced it will be running more buses Tuesday as routes clear.
Some 26 bus lines are temporarily canceled, according to TriMet, because roads are still blocked by downed trees and power lines.
Buses will no longer use heavy duty chains, but use drop-down chains instead where roads are still icy and slick.
MAX trains are currently running on all lines throughout the system, but will not be operating on regular schedules. TriMet says less trains will be running Tuesday and will be slower in areas where power remains out.
Crews will be out at some MAX platforms and transit centers to clear snow or slush on them.
WES and LIFT paratransit are expected to provide regular service Tuesday.
TriMet riders are urged to check TriMet.org/alerts to see what operations look like.
