PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - More witnesses took the stand Wednesday as the double murder trial against Jeremy Christian entered day two.
Christian is accused of stabbing and killing two men – Ricky John Best, 53, of Happy Valley, and Taliesin Myrddin Namkai Meche, 23, of Portland – on a MAX train in northeast Portland in May 2017. A third victim, Micah David-Cole Fletcher, survived the attack.
In court Tuesday, prosecutors said Christian stabbed the men intentionally, whereas his defense attorneys say he was defending himself.
Three witnesses - including the two young women who say they believed Christian was yelling at them because one of them was wearing a hijab - gave emotional testimonies on Tuesday of what they say happened on the MAX train that day.
On Wednesday, prosecutors continued to call witnesses, including one man who attended to one of the victims.
During his testimony, Army veteran Marcus Knipe said on May 26, 2017, he along with his family members and friends were waiting to get on the MAX train to head to the Rose Festival, but he told the courtroom that they never made it there.
"I heard some screaming before the doors opened and when the doors opened, there was even more screaming and people were rushing off the MAX train and rushing upstairs to leave the area, and that's when I knew something was wrong," said Knipe.
Knipe says he saw Fletcher running out, pleading for help.
"The victim, Micah Fletcher, came stumbling out of the train from the doors that were directly in front of me. Him and I locked eyes - I noticed he was holding the left side of his neck. When him and I locked eyes, we came towards each other. I helped him to the ground, I put my hand on his neck for pressure, to try to stop the bleeding as much as I possibly could," Knipe said.
The prosecution showed a photo to Knipe and to the jury. Knipe said the photo showed him holding a jacket to Fletcher's neck, trying to stop the bleeding.
Knipe said he saw Christian leaving the train with a bloody knife in hand. He said Christian threatened an African-American man on the platform before taking off.
The trial is expected to last through February, and several other witnesses are expected to take the stand to share their account of what happened.
