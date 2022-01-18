WALLOWA COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) – There are two sides wrapped up in a battle in some of rural Oregon.

Ranchers are trying to protect their livestock from wolves.

Wolves have been on the rebound in Oregon since the beginning of this century. But the numbers are getting to a point where some ranchers have said something else needs to be done.

“They'll be here tonight, and they may not come back for 30 nights,” Wallowa County rancher Rawley Bigsby said. “You never know with the way that they hit you."

Bigsby said the threat of a wolf attack is constant.

“It's just a matter of having a human presence daily,” he said. “You'll go out, check through your cattle, whether that be riding horseback or taking a vehicle out there to put out salt and mineral.”

The total number of wolves in Oregon continues to be on the rise. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said the number increased by 61 from 2016 to 2020. The minimum number of wolves is 173 at the time of the last count.

Wolves were on the federal endangered species list until 2015 for the east side of the state. In 2021, they were removed from the list for the remainder of the state on the west side.

There has also been an increase in the number of illegal killings, which is a concern for conservationists.

Amaroq Weiss with the non-profit Center for Biological Diversity said there have been 30 wolves illegally killed in Oregon in the last 21 years.

“We don't know if someone came forward with information but for whatever political reasons something isn't getting prosecuted,” Weiss said. “We just don't know.”

Oregon State Police continues to investigate crimes against wolves. Police are looking for the person who killed five wolves by poisoning last year in Union County. They are also looking for whoever illegally shot and killed a wolf in Wallowa County in early January.

Weiss said a special prosecutor for wildlife crimes could help solve them.

“There's a lot of wildlife killings going on that do need to be investigated,” she said. “Having a special prosecutor's office would allow for resources, staff and funding specifically for that.”

A spokesperson for ODFW said the agency agrees poaching is a problem. It encourages anyone who knows anything about the cases to turn in tips to 1-800-452-7888, *677 from a mobile phone or tip@osp.oregon.gov.

Bigsby has seen firsthand the effect of wolf attacks on his way of making a living. He said wolves once attacked one of his calves, leaving it with an injured leg. He worked to bring the calf back to health until one day it was in a field where ponds were the only water source.

“Being three-legged and not being able to move he'd gotten into the pond to get a drink in the mud and couldn't get out.”

Bigsby is asking ODFW to better manage wolves in the state.

“They belong to the state of Oregon,” he said. “The state of Oregon has an agency in charge to manage those things. They're not being proactive in managing the wolf numbers.”

ODFW said it acknowledges that wolf interactions can cause major losses for livestock owners.

There are conditions under which the state allows ranchers to kill a wolf if it attacks their livestock. ODFW said it will use lethal control if there is a certain number of livestock killings in an area where non-lethal measures have been in place but weren’t working.

Bigsby said it shouldn’t have to come to that and there should be steps taken to avoid those interactions.

“I understand that the wolves need to be here,” Bigsby said. “Nobody's saying they can't. But they need to be kept in check.”

ODFW said 2021 was a difficult year for wolf and livestock conflicts. It said it’s watching closely to see if that continues to be a trend.