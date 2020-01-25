PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Morrison Bridge will be closed on Sunday due to maintenance.
Multnomah County officials said the closure will allow crews to inspect signs bridges above the bridge, clean gutters, replace stormwater filters, and repair areas of the road deck and sidewalks.
The closure will take place from 7 a.m. until as late as 7 p.m.
The bridge will remain open to bicyclists and pedestrians except between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. when the drawbridge will be raised, according to officials.
Officials said several ramps will also be closed on Sunday.
Ramps between the Morrison Bridge and Interstate 5 and Interstate 84 will be closed. The I-5 southbound City Center/Morrison Bridge off-ramp will be closed, while the I-5 southbound ramp to Highway 99E/Highway 26 will remain open.
The ramp from the Morrison Bridge westbound to I-5 north will be open except from 7 a.m. to about 9 a.m.
For more information about bridge maintenance and closures, visit www.multco.us/bridges.
