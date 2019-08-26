PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Morrison Bridge will be illuminated in orange and blue this week leading up to the Oregon Ducks' season opener against the Auburn Tigers.
Auburn alumni in Oregon arranged for the lights on the bridge as a challenge to Ducks fans to raise money for the Oregon Food Bank, according to Brandon Chockley, vice president for the Pacific NW Auburn Club.
Here’s how it works, Chockley says: If Oregon fans can raise $10,000 by kickoff Aug. 31, the group will illuminate half the bridge in green and yellow. If Oregon wins the game and fans meet the fund-raising goal, the entire bridge will be illuminated in green and yellow.
The bridge will remain illuminated through Sept. 1.
To date, the effort has raised more than $2,600 for the food bank, Chockley says. Fans can donate on the Oregon Food Bank’s website.
