MOISER, OR (KPTV) – Firefighters have continued to make progress on the Mosier Creek Fire burning in the Columbia River Gorge.
On Saturday, The Oregon Department of Forestry said the fire is at 985 acres and is 30 percent contained. Fire officials say there has been minimal growth over the past 24 hours.
The area from 1600 Mosier Creek Road including 3845, 3950, and 4250 Mosier Creek Road have been upgraded to a Level 2 (Set) in an abundance of caution due to the possible winds on Saturday afternoon. All other evacuation zones and levels remain the same, according to fire officials.
There are some updated evacuations around the #MosierCreekFire - on the west end of the fire, previously under a Level 1 has been upped to Level 2. (Yellow patch around Mosier Creek Rd.) It’s out of an abundance of caution because of possible wind this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/N3nm3ZeBDs— John Hendricks (@JohnKPTV) August 15, 2020
Fire officials say 31 structures have been destroyed and 658 have been threatened.
ODF said the fire that started on Wednesday is believed to be human caused. Investigators are working to determine the exact cause.
A local and state fire officials and community leaders will host a virtual community meeting at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday to share fire updates and answer questions. To join the meeting, please go to: www.facebook.com/mosiercreekfire2020. For community members who may not have Facebook but would like to ask a question, they are invited to call the public information line at (541)316-0796 and an information officer will be available to answer your questions.
The meeting will be stimulatingly translated in Spanish with instructions at the start of the meeting.
Additional information can be found at inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6955.
