MOSIER, OR (KPTV) - Firefighters continue to make progress on the Mosier Creek Fire burning in the Columbia River Gorge.
The fire, which is burning a few miles south of the town of Mosier, was first reported late Wednesday afternoon.
On Friday morning, the Oregon Department of Forestry said the fire was estimated at 971 acres and 10 percent contained. Firefighters have the fire about 75 percent lined.
Fire officials say there has been minimal growth over the past 24 hours.
We just finished a briefing on the #MosierCreekFire with @OSFM. They say the fire is 971 acres, 10% contained & 75% lined. There’s a big push to finish lining the fire today @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/guX4Mz8RzS— Amber Wilmarth (@amberwilmarth) August 14, 2020
There were a few spot fires that started from the Mosier Creek Fire, but fire officials say those were completely lined by Friday morning.
ODF said the fire is believed to be human caused. Investigators are working to determine the exact cause.
The Wasco County Sheriff’s Office issued several evacuation notices on Wednesday. The sheriff's office said those evacuation orders remain the same as of Friday morning.
The Shilo Inn in The Dalles was set up as a shelter location to those evacuating the Mosier Creek Fire. The hotel is located at 3223 Bret Clodfelter Way, right off of Interstate 84.
Four buildings have burned, and two of those buildings were homes, according to fire officials.
On Wednesday, Gov. Kate Brown invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act, which authorizes structural firefighters and equipment from around the state to assist local fire departments in battling the wildfire.
The Oregon State Fire Marshal assumes command Thursday morning to bring resources from counties around Oregon to assist in the response.
Eight structural task forces from Clackamas, Washington, Marion, Yamhill, Deschutes, Columbia, Polk/Lincoln, and Multnomah counties arrived Thursday to assist in the fire fight.
