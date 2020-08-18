MOSIER, OR (KPTV) - Mop-up of the Mosier Creek Fire will continue Tuesday as the Wasco County Sheriff's Office begins lowering evacuation levels.
The Oregon Department of Forestry reported Tuesday morning that the Mosier Creek Fire was 75 percent contained. The size of the fire remains unchanged at 985 acres.
The fire, which started on Wednesday, is now in the mop-up stage.
The Wasco County Sheriff's Office downgraded all Level 3 evacuation areas to Level 2.
The roads surrounding the fire perimeter are still closed except for local residences, according to the sheriff's office.
ODF says a total of eight homes were destroyed by the fire along with 28 other structures.
ODF said the fire that started on Wednesday is believed to be human caused. Investigators are working to determine the exact cause.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.