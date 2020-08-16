Mosier Creek Fire scorches 985 acres, 45 percent contained

MOSIER, OR (KPTV) – Firefighters are continuing to battle the Mosier Creek Fire in the Columbia River Gorge.
Sunday morning, the Oregon Department of Forestry said the fire has scorched 985 acres and is 45 percent contained.
Crews worked on interior pockets of unburnt fuel within the fire line and continued to fortify the line Saturday evening.
On Sunday, the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office said the area of Carroll/Behrens Rd. intersection, Dry Creek Rd. to Southern Catron Rd. intersection to include residences of 1885-1955 on Catron Rd., Dry Creek to Silver Gray Rd., all of Paradise Ridge Pl., 6200 West to 3215 Chenoweth Creek Rd have been lowered to Level 2 (Be Set).
Also, the area from Lonely Lane and State Rd. intersection SE, including Wits End Dr., Badger View Dr., down Sevenmile Hill Rd. to the Foley Lakes Intersection, west on Chenoweth Creek Rd., including Murray’s Edition, all the way west to 6200 Chenoweth Creek Rd. have been lowed to Level 1 (Be Ready).
The sheriff’s office says all other evacuation zones and levels remain the same.
ODF says Sunday is an active weather day. Red Flag warnings for thunderstorms have been issued across the region with high temperatures, gusty winds and potential lightning possible.
Nearly 750 personnel are working to put out the fire.
Fire officials say 37 structures have been destroyed and 662 have been threatened.
ODF said the fire that started on Wednesday is believed to be human caused. Investigators are working to determine the exact cause.
