WASHINGTON STATE (KPTV) – Mosquitos carrying West Nile virus, a serious and sometimes deadly illness, have been reported in two eastern Washington counties, according to state health officials.
Seven positive samples have been reported in the state so far this year, with cases reported in Benton and Yakima counties, the department of health said.
West Nile virus is almost always spread to people by the bite of an infected mosquito, according to health officials. Mosquitoes become infected after feeding on birds that carry the virus. There is no evidence that West Nile virus can be spread by direct contact with infected people or animals.
In years past, West Nile virus has been detected across Washington state, with the West Nile virus season starting as early as July and lasting sometimes until early October.
Health officials recommend the following actions to protect against mosquito bites:
- Use an effective, EPA-registered insect repellent.
- Cover up - wear long sleeves, long pants, and socks when outdoors.
- Avoid mosquito prime time. Many mosquitoes bite in the evening between dusk and dawn. Take extra care to use repellent and protective clothing during evening and morning hours.
The risk of getting West Nile virus is very low, but anyone can become infected, according to health officials. People with certain medical conditions, such as cancer, diabetes, hypertension and kidney disease are at greater risk of serious illness. Read more about the virus and information from the department of health online here.
