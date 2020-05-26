PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Most Clackamas County parks will reopen for day use starting next week.
The county was approved to begin Phase 1 of reopening on Saturday to become the first of the Portland metro area counties to do so.
Clackamas County Parks says the parks and boat ramps will open to the public beginning June 1. Park visitors may walk, hike, bike, run, and fish. Visitors will also have access to the river for swimming, boating, and floating. Picnic shelters, playgrounds, sport courts, and other group facilities will remain closed.
“Because the health and safety of our visitors and staff is of primary importance, we ask that visitors enjoy the parks while abiding by new rules related to social distancing,” according to Clackamas County Parks.
Park officials say they will continue to monitor the situation and may make changes without notice to help keep visitors and staff safe.
