SALEM, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Department of Forestry raised the fire danger level to high in most parts of western Oregon on Tuesday, citing extreme heat and drier conditions.
Coastal counties are excluded from from declaration, including Clatsop, Coos, Curry and Tillamook counties, which remain at moderate fire danger, according to fire officials.
Counties experiencing high fire danger in western Oregon include Benton, Clackamas, Columbia, Jackson, Josephine, Lane, Lincoln, Linn, Marion, Multnomah, Polk, Washington and Yamhill.
"Fighting fires in hot and dry conditions is extremely taxing on those who are trained to protect our lands from fire,” Unit Forester Chet Behling with ODF’s Western Lane District said. “We are asking that our public remain mindful of this as they conduct activities throughout the coming days.”
Check with your local ODF district office or the online state map for specific restrictions in areas at https://gisapps.odf.oregon.gov/firerestrictions/PFR.html.
