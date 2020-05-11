PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Some Oregon counties could start to reopen as soon as Friday.
At last check of the Governor's Office website, they’ve received complete applications to reopen from 28 of Oregon’s 36 counties. Now, state officials are figuring out which ones meet the criteria to enter phase one.
Phase one allows for things like sit-down service at bars and restaurants and the re-opening of some personal services like salons, but all under strict safety guidelines.
Donna Petty owns Rendezvous Bar and Grill in Tillamook. She said takeout and delivery business has been steady, but they’re ready for people to dine-in too, even though that will mean opening at less than half of their usual capacity, keeping everyone six feet apart, and closing a little earlier, among other guidelines.
"I am super excited and oddly a little irritated at the same time that there are so many restrictions but I cannot wait to see people," Petty said.
Tillamook County is one of more than two dozen Oregon counties with applications under review to enter phase one of re-opening. Hood River County is on that list too.
"We believe we’ve met all the criteria that goes to the governor to allow us for the potential of opening when she deems it's okay to do so," Chairman Michael Oates of the Hood River County Commission said.
The criteria includes declining or few cases of COVID-19, testing and contact tracing capability, plans for isolation and quarantine of new cases, the hospital capacity to handle any surge in COVID-19 cases, and adequate PPE for health care workers.
"A lot of our businesses have been completely shut down, some of the restaurants have been able to do takeout and try to keep things going a little bit, but we want to try to start the process of opening up slowly and we basically want to start opening up slowly with the locals," Oates said.
Oates said re-opening is not an invitation to visitors, that everyone has to work within their own communities first.
The governor's office said they'll update counties this week on the application approval process.
wait until the second wave is over, mother
nature is not done with us, in the mean time
all you self serving, greedy disbelievers, still
have a chance to prove the experts, wrong
