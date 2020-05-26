Most Oregon state parks in the Gorge will open back up for day use Wednesday

CORBETT, OR (KPTV) – Most of the Oregon State Parks in the Columbia River Gorge are opening back up Wednesday for day use.
In fact, 28 of the 37 state parks from Portland to The Dalles are opening, including Rooster Rock, Government Island and Dabney.
"We're pretty excited to welcome folks back," park manager for Oregon State Parks in the Columbia River Gorge Clay Courtwright said, though he said there is some apprehension too. "We are worried that if we get too many visitors how can we safely have folks spread out. The good news is here at Rooster Rock with the backdrop of the Columbia River, it's a large park, there's several restroom facilities, there's over 1,400 parking stalls, so folks can spread out and picnic, enjoy the river."
Oregon State Parks is taking a phased approach to reopening.
"In parks where you can spread out, please do so. If you pull up to a park and it's full, there’s other parks in the Gorge that may not be, so please consider just traveling to another park," Courtwright said.
Kids should know though playground equipment is still off limits.
The parks will just be open for day use. Some campsites in the state will start to open back up the second week of June.
And places that draw millions of visitors like Vista House, and state parks along the waterfall corridor around Multnomah and Latourell Falls, are still closed.
"We haven’t figured out yet and we don't really know how to best manage those sites, so we’re hoping we learn some good lessons from the parks that open tomorrow and put our best foot forward to reopen those as soon as we can," Courtwright said.
Meantime, he said enjoy what these parks have to offer and do so safely: "We’re asking that folks do their best and bring their best selves with some grace as we work through this all together."
The parks open at 8 a.m.
You can check if your favorite spot is open and park hours on the Oregon State Parks website.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.